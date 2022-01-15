“I really hope we’ll see him again”- Toto Wolff gives out an update on whether or not Lewis Hamilton will return to F1 in 2022

Lewis Hamilton has maintained radio silence in the aftermath of the controversial conclusion of the Abu Dhabi GP.

With only two months remaining for the 2022 season, Toto Wolff has revealed few updates on Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion has maintained radio silence since he lost the 2021 championship at the Abu Dhabi GP.

Mercedes’ team principal, Wolff, admitted that the Briton is still not in a position to confirm whether or not he will return.

Wolff told Kronen Zeitung, “I really hope we’ll see him again. He is the most important part of our sport. It would be an indictment for the whole of F1 if the best driver decides to quit because of outrageous decisions.”

In the final laps at the Yas Marina Circuit, the race director Michael Masi made a controversial decision bringing the entire battle down to one last lap. Masi called on the drivers between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to go past the safety car before the race restarts.

While the safety car was on the track following Nicholas Latifi’s crash, Verstappen took the opportunity to get fresh tyres. On the other hand, Hamilton decided to stay out to maintain his list.

After Masi’s decision, Verstappen came right behind the Briton with fresh tyres. He capitalised on the opportunity and comfortably overtook his rival and went ahead to win his first drivers’ title.

Lewis Hamilton is in an incredibly difficult situation

The Austrian said that Hamilton still feels wronged by the way the final race of the season concluded. Wolff also said that the Briton won’t be able to make a decision until he gets over the race.

However, the recent update from FIA about its investigation into the race suggests that Hamilton will have to make a decision before FIA comes out with a decision.

“No matter what hurdle he faced, he has known all his life that he has to speak on the racetrack,” Wolff said.

“But it is incredibly difficult for him until he has found a way between understanding right and wrong. It just takes time. We draw our conclusions from this and want to give the right answers on the track. That will be difficult enough with the new regulations.”

