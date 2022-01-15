“Toto Wolff is a different kind of animal”– Christian Horner talks about mind games with Mercedes boss in last seasons championship battle

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner describes Toto Wolff as a different kind of animal compared to other team principals.

Last year’s formula one season was exhilarating and dramatic. In fact, Mercedes and Red Bull were levelled until the end. The two team principals were at the centre of this bitter rivalry off the track.

Red Bull’s Christian Horner talks about engaging in these feuds, and their role in the sport. “Do I like it? No. Is it part of the sport? Yes”

“I don’t know if I’m good at it, but I have a great love for the sport. I grew up in this industry and I think what you do on the track is the most important thing that matters.”

Horner is no stranger to rivalries. Ferrari’s Stefano Domenicali was closely competing in the 2010 and 2012 seasons. However, they seemed to be relatively less intense. In reference to this, he describes Toto as a “different kind of animal”.

“At the time, the competition was of a different, let’s say, ‘gentleman’s level’. Last year was intense both on and off the track. I think Toto plays it differently – he’s a different kind of animal.”

In the red corner: @ScuderiaFerrari boss Maurizio Arrivabene 🛎 In the blue corner: @redbullracing boss Christian Horner 🛎 In the middle: Toto Wolff Verbal blows exchanged at a tense FIA press conference#AusGP 🇦🇺 #F1isBack pic.twitter.com/E8rDpK7ph7 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 23, 2018

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner aside, 2022 could see new teams rising to the front

With new regulations, next years season could see other teams more competitive at the front. Further, more teams and drivers seem confident about their chances.

Not only that but changes in driver lineups could also mean a new world champion.

