“I Respect Max”: Mohammed Ben Sulayem Attempts Truce With Verstappen by Picking Common Enemy

Max Verstappen and FIA have been at odds after the Dutchman’s swearing incident at the Singapore GP. Verstappen was soon called by the FIA after the incident and reprimanded for the same. Community service was allotted as punishment for the three-time champion’s actions. However, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem attempted a truce with Verstappen by pointing fingers at British media.

The Red Bull driver swore during the press conference and was asked by Tom Clarkson to keep a check on his language. Following the meeting with the FIA, it turned into an all-out war. Verstappen resisted from answering questions during the press conferences later in the race weekend and only gave one-word answers. The Dutchman claimed that the FIA might fine him if he said more.

A back-and-forth has been going on with Red Bull and FIA personnel giving their opinion on the same. Regardless, Ben Sulayem has now come out and taken a shot at a common enemy as he detailed how he respects Verstappen, who’s been mistreated by the British media.

According to Autosport, Sulayem said, “I respect Max [Verstappen] because I’m a driver. I was a champion and I respect winners and champions. I see he had his share [of mistreatment], but let’s talk about me. If you look at the British media and what they did to me… For God’s sake, they convicted me.”

Ben Sulayem: “I respect Max because I’m a driver, I was a champion and I respect them. I see he had his share [of mistreatment], but let’s talk about me, if u look at the british media and what they did to me…” had to take a double take if he actually said this… jfc pic.twitter.com/YZbFe10Z24 — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) October 3, 2024

Verstappen previously came out and spoke about the British media bias. He explained how 80% of the media in F1 is English and wants their national drivers to do well. Sulayem explained how this bias is clearly visible in the reporting, as British media is “after selling and getting more coverage for themselves”.

Adrian Newey also detailed in a podcast how Sebastian Vettel and Verstappen have been villainized by the British media. He said, “There’s a sort of demonization that both of them suffered at times which I think is very unfair.”

Ben Sulayem ask the British media to “stop this nonsense”

The FIA President did not stop by siding with Verstappen on the British media bias but went on to slam them. He asked them to stop the bias and focus on the core of sport to make it better.

Ben Sulayem said, “Can we just stop this nonsense and go back to business and do what is better for the sport? If you can? I’m asking. If they [the media] don’t want to do that, it’s up to them.”

He explained how the media doesn’t have any power over him or the FIA. Sulayem suggested that they don’t have a vote in the federation as FIA is an “independent, democratic federation”. It was the General Assembly that elected Ben Sulayem and not the media, hence, he has nothing to fear.