F1

“I see he’s a bit lost”– Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton isolates himself from rest of F1 grid

"I see he’s a bit lost"– Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton isolates himself from rest of F1 grid
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"It sucks giving yourself a low grade"– Daniel Ricciardo dismayed after his first year with McLaren
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I see he’s a bit lost"– Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton isolates himself from rest of F1 grid
“I see he’s a bit lost”– Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton isolates himself from rest of F1 grid

Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton isolates himself from the rest of the grid and thinks…