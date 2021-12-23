“I see he’s a bit lost”– Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton isolates himself from rest of F1 grid

Fernando Alonso claims Lewis Hamilton isolates himself from the rest of the grid and thinks the Briton worsened every passing year.

Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton share a long history, and it’s not harmonious. In their 14-year-long past, they have paired together only for a year.

Back when Hamilton was a rookie driver, Alonso was a two-time world champion. From thereon, the rest is history. Though, talking about those days, Alonso takes a dig at Hamilton.

“At that time he [Hamilton] was not that bad. Then he was a rookie, he got worse with years,” he joked. “Now I see he’s a bit lost. There are always bad guys and good guys, that’s part of the sport”, the Alpine driver explained.

Asked about his current relations with Hamilton, Alonso not only denied having any cordial relations with him but also claimed the seven-time world champion has no friends on the grid.

“Not really, he’s not having any relationship with anyone. He isolated himself in the last few years. He’s in the world of fashion, wearing strange clothes,” the 40-year-old quipped.

Lewis Hamilton to seek his vengeance

Hamilton was robbed of the 2021 championship title in many people’s eyes. And since then, Hamilton also hasn’t given any media appearance, except for him being given the knighthood.

Otherwise, the Briton has kept his distance from the F1 world after the Abu Dhabi GP. With Hamilton not happy with the season’s ending, many pressed the rumour that the Briton might retire before the 2022 season.

However, a report by Motorsport debunks that and claims Hamilton will indeed compete in the 2022 season. The source also emphasises that the confirmation is only within the knowledge of Toto Wolff and Daimler’s leadership, so to know certainly that Hamilton will be there next year.

