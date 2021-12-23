“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confident Lewis Hamilton will not seek retirement anytime soon

“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries” – Stefano Domenicali expects a re-run of the fierce battle between reigning champion Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton next season.

With Lewis Hamilton losing his stranglehold over the world title to Max Verstappen in the dying moments of the 2021 season, there has been intense speculation on him retiring from the sport.

Many feel it might just happen, but not the supremo of the sport, Stefano Domenicali. The former Ferrari boss is absolutely convinced Hamilton will stay on, and go all out next season to win a record 8th world championship.

“I’m sure he will recharge his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win an eighth world title.”

Change-of-guard at the FIA

The FIA has a new President in Mohammed Ben Sulayem, with another Ferrari man, Jean Todt, making way after a stellar tenure.

And, as expected, Sulayem’s first task was/is to address how the finale at Abu Dhabi – the most-watched sporting event in 2021 – panned out, albeit with Verstappen deservingly winning it, and consequently, his maiden world title.

“We have already spoken with the president. We have talked about the priorities he will have to deal with, and there are many.

“But at this stage, it is good to remain silent so as not to create new controversies in an area that has become very hot.

“But I would like to say we have had an extraordinary season, followed by more than two billion people. The last GP in Abu Dhabi was the most-watched sporting event of 2021. These are stratospheric numbers that we should be proud of.

“With the change of presidency, there could also be a change of balance within the FIA, which for us has an absolutely fundamental role.”

