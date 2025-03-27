“I Should Start Behaving”: Alex Albon’s Girlfriend Lily He Reacts to Major Online Milestone

Being an F1 WAG means constantly living in the spotlight. Combine that with personal success in your own field, and it leads to widespread popularity. That’s exactly what Alex Albon’s girlfriend, Lily He, has experienced since they began dating in 2019.

He is an accomplished golfer on the LPGA Tour and met Albon through social media. After watching Drive to Survive, she fell in love with F1, followed Albon on Instagram, and struck up a conversation with him. Today, they are one of the most public couples in F1, with He frequently attending Grand Prix weekends throughout the season.

It is on Instagram that He recently achieved a milestone, which share shared on her stories.

The 25-year-old reached 1 million followers on the social platform and chose to post a picture of herself looking bewildered with the caption “I should start behaving on here.”

It was a sarcastic comment, of course. He’s online following—already significant even before her recent milestone—has never been associated with controversy or inappropriate content. Her Instagram mainly features wholesome posts from her golf tours or moments with Albon.

Recently, she shared a photo with Albon, wishing the Williams driver a happy birthday with the adorable caption, “Hbd, P1 in my heart.” The post racked up over 400k likes, proving just how much her fanbase loves the content she shares.

That said, He likely still wanted to reassure herself and her followers about the importance of responsible social media use. Just yesterday, Alpine’s reserve driver—and hopeful future full-timer—Franco Colapinto raised eyebrows with some NSFW content on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

He—and all F1 drivers and WAGs—would prefer to avoid similar controversy.

The Chinese golfer is now the third most-followed F1 WAG on Instagram, trailing only Max Verstappen’s girlfriend, Kelly Piquet (1.8 million), and Charles Leclerc’s partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux (1.7 million).