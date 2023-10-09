HomeSearch

“It Takes 10,000 Hours” - After Retirement, Lewis Hamilton Wants to Focus On Becoming ‘The Best Dad'

Credits: IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton has been ever present on the biggest stage in global motorsport. To be exact, 2023 is the 16th year that he’s been a Formula 1 driver. And through his illustrious career, the Brit has amassed a record-equaling 7 Formula 1 world championships. But his job isn’t done yet. He’s been vocal about his quest for that elusive 8th title and how he will not stop till he gets there. On the flip side, however, the 38-year-old has been mulling over his post-F1 life, too. This time, it also includes fatherhood.

Up until 2021, Lewis Hamilton was the man to beat. That being said, after being dethroned by Max Verstappen in a devastating fashion, the line of questioning has changed for the Brit. Now, he’s looked at as the 2nd oldest driver on the grid. Naturally, one question that keeps popping up now is about his future in the sport.

While the world speculates about when the 7x champion is going to hang up his racing helmet, the Brit has reassured his fans that he is here to stay. He was also recently quoted as claiming that if and when he gets his hands on that elusive 8th title, he isn’t going to stop racing. Nevertheless, it isn’t as though he hasn’t fantasized about what life could be once he ditches the rigors of this sport.

Lewis Hamilton reveals his wholesome post-retirement plans

Currently, Hamilton is contracted to Mercedes till the end of the 2025 F1 season. The Brit recently put pen to paper on this new 2-year deal with the Silver Arrows. But the buildup to it was so excruciatingly prolonged that rumors started flying around about his supposed decision to quit the sport or the team.

In emphatic style, as always, Hamilton has brushed those rumors aside. This new deal with Mercedes is a signal of intent that he has belonged in this sport for a long time and pledged to the Brackley-based team. Be that as it may, he did reveal what he’d like to do once he decides enough is enough.

He revealed, “It takes 10,000 hours to be a master of something. I want to spend that 10,000 hours being the best dad or running my business in the best way I can,” speaking about his post-F1 plans. If fatherhood is what he wants, he’ll do a great job at it, as he’s shown with everyone’s favorite Roscoe and the late Coco, his pet dogs.

Even after F1, Hamilton will chase perfection, and the adrenaline

Hamilton is as devoted to adrenaline outside the car as he is when he’s strapped into one. Hence, outside the sport, he has similar interests. He’s an avid skier and skydiver. What’s more, his knack for perfecting his craft and doing it in style has also led him into the fashion industry.

And the 38-year-old is going to pursue those ambitions even when he’s ready to live the ‘pedestrian’ life. “I’ll continue to skydive, I’ll continue to surf… Riding a bike, surfing, and skydiving are the three fun things I’ll make sure I always do,” concluded Hamilton.

