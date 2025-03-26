“Franco Needs to Be Media Trained Immediately”: Colapinto’s NSFW Repost Gets Fans Concerned About His Career

Franco Colapinto of Argentina and the Alpine F1 team walks in the paddock during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, Australia, on March 14, 2025 Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Franco Colapinto impressed fans not only with exemplary driving skills but also with his off-track humor during his short cameo last season. The Argentine’s wit often comes on social media and in interviews; at times, it could get concerning, too.

While there is no doubt that he was entertaining when Williams had him with Alex Albon on their YouTube channel last year, such unfiltered and candid responses can also get any top athlete in trouble. That’s why most of the F1 drivers, and even some of the F2 drivers, have PR teams with them.

Academy drivers are often media-trained before they are made to debut in the top-flight competition. But it seems like Colapinto skipped all those sessions. And that’s what happened on Wednesday when Colapinto reposted NSFW content on his X account.

A woman without trousers wearing Colapinto’s oversized Williams’ t-shirt posted her picture on X. The 21-year-old race driver, knowingly or unknowingly, reposted that post.

Several fans, who have turned on their notifications on Colapinto’s X account, immediately got to know, and even before the Argentine could do anything about it, the screenshots were all over the internet.

This led to fans pointing out that Colapinto seriously needs some media training. “Franco needs to be media trained immediately,” said a user named Maria44.

People were talking about Franco Colapinto so I got curious and I- BROTHER I AM FASTING. Ya allah give this man some PR training — Nora (@nora_jooe) March 26, 2025

thankyou to moot who sent me the screenshot of the franco colapinto notif of that retweet lmfaoooo — ˚ʚ mae || メイ ɞ˚ (@FormulaLando) March 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Colapinto has a massive fan following in South America, so there were several reactions by people in Spanish, too. “Franco Colapinto today hahahahaha what a f***ing guy,” said a user [translated by Google].

“Now I understand why they talked so much about Colapinto hahahahaha you let a frank RT slip away,” said another user [translated by Google].

Colapinto indeed needs to have some media training because one wrong social media activity or a comment on camera can ruin a career. Though it’s safe to say that no harm by Colapinto is done here of that degree.

However, with a possible stint at Alpine after the Miami Grand Prix reportedly on the cards, Colapinto would be surrounded by the cameras every hour. Thus, no harm in taking fans’ advice and getting a PR team.

Nevertheless, the Argentine driver is among the most adored drivers because of his carefree behavior. So, there isn’t much to change. In fact, he is likely to have more fans in the future because of his persona.