“I think it was lap 3 or 4″– Fernando Alonso ranks this overtake on Michael Schumacher as his career best

Fernando Alonso thinks overtaking Michael Schumacher in Hungary is the best overtake he ever made in his entire career.

The two-time world champion Fernando Alonso has the lengthiest career in F1. With him marking 350 race starts in Singapore last weekend, the Spaniard has achieved a new career milestone.

Ahead of his race at Marina Bay, which he, unfortunately, couldn’t complete, F1 asked him some questions about his prolonged and glorious career.

One of the questions was which overtake Alonso considered his career best. The Alpine superstar remarked overtaking Michael Schumacher in Hungary back in 2006.

“The best overtake I will pick Michael Schumacher, Hungary 2006,” said Alonso. “I think it was lap 3 or 4 of the race, it was outside the turn 5. I mean we had the mega start, we were overtaking cars.”

“But then we arrived to Michael, and he is a completely different car to overtake. He was the legend and you always tried to invent something, because he would cover all the possible doors.”

“So to pass on the outside of the turn 5, he didn’t expect, and probably I was happy with the one,” Alonso added. That year the Spaniard went on to win his second championship, which also turned out to be Schumacher’s last season with Ferrari.

October 1, 2006, The 91st and last #F1 win for Michael Schumacher came at the #ChineseGP which drew him level in the drivers’ standings with Fernando Alonso, who came second in his Renault. pic.twitter.com/fzKihJZDgG — Salracing (@salracing) October 1, 2022

Fernando Alonso opening a new chapter in his career

At the end of the 2022 season, Alonso would once again leave his team with whom he won championships- Alpine. Though, this time his spell with them was not so glorious.

Several conflicts between the two parties have now eventually forced him to abort from the team. He has already committed to Aston Martin for next year, which will pay him $20 million yearly, replacing retirement-bound Sebastian Vettel.

Alonso personally sees himself a couple of years more in F1. On the other hand, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack sees the 32 Grand Prix winner as a pivotal person to lead them for the championship contention by the time he leaves.

A similar role that Alpine envisioned with him. But the French team failed to receive that from him, and now is looking for a replacement, with Pierre Gasly reportedly leading the candidacy fight.

