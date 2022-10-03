Toto Wolff becomes Brand Ambassador of $23 Billion Aviation company

Canadian jet manufacturer Bombardier announced Toto Wolff, CEO and Team Principal of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team, as its Worldwide Brand Ambassador.

Toto Wolff has led Mercedes to 8 consecutive constructors championships between 2014 and 2021. The F1 team Principal and CEO have transformed the team from midfield contenders to the most successful team in F1’s history.

With the likes of Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel, Wolff has little to no worries about what happens on the track. But leading an F1 team like Mercedes comes with a lot of commitments.

F1’s gruelling season requires Toto to fly to 22 circuits. In 2022 alone, Wolff will fly to 20 countries and cover 116,139 KM over nine months.

But the $540 Million net worth team boss has all world’s luxuries to complete the season’s journey. He flies private along with his close personnel and family members.

Only a select few are welcome to join Toto’s flights. This exclusive cluster includes his wife Susie, his children, Hamilton and his physio, Angella Cullen, former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas and some high-ranking members of the Mercedes team.

Toto Wolff flies only in his Bombardier jets. And with this brand loyalty, Bombardier announced the Austrian as their Worldwide brand ambassador.

Toto Wolff announced as the new Brand ambassador for Bombardier

Éric Martel, President and CEO of Bombardier, welcomed Toto Wolff as their World wide ambassador. “Toto is a visionary leader and entrepreneur who embodies the spirit of innovation, excellence, performance and competitiveness that have all become synonymous with Bombardier business jets around the world,” he said.

“We are particularly proud of Toto’s discerning eye, and quality-driven mindset have led him to deepen his ties with Bombardier through this agreement. We look forward to showcasing our capabilities and continuing to promote the Bombardier brand around the world,” he added.

#Bombardier today introduced Toto Wolff as its worldwide brand ambassador. Stay tuned for an exclusive interview with our new ambassador soon! https://t.co/SVhBAyIXYC pic.twitter.com/FiKd8imaYi — Bombardier (@Bombardier) September 29, 2022

Toto owns a Learjet and Challenger Series to the Global 6000 jets. The Austrian claimed he has flown with Bombardier for over 15 years.

He adds: “Bombardier shares my drive for high-performance, often facilitating it. I’m looking forward to drawing on my experiences as I represent this fantastic brand around the w orld”.

Toto will support the Canadian aviation company through “a range of activities and touchpoints”. He will promote Challenger and Global business jets. And initiatives such as the Bombardiers EcoJet Research Project.

