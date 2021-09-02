“I think the chances are pretty good”– Verstappen snr thinks Red Bull has good prospects to win at Zandvoort

“I think the chances are pretty good”– Jos Verstappen thinks that Red Bull has a great chance to win the Dutch Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is returning to his home Grand Prix as Zandvoort decided to take a hiatus from the F1 calendar, and was supposed to return last year, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 concerns.

Now, with Red Bull having a championship-worthy car, Jos Verstappen thinks that the Milton-Keynes-based team has a good chance to win the race at Zandvoort with his son Max Verstappen at the helm.

“Nobody has certainty, but the chance that Max wins is certainly present,” he said in a conversation with Radio 538. “It will be between Max and Lewis.”

“It has to be a bit of a challenge and qualifying on Saturday is half the race. It’s details that decide a race, but I think the chances are pretty good.”

Max Verstappen’s Modus Operandi is not my concern

Verstappen snr has been a mentor to his son so far in his career and still at times is observed giving the 23-year-old some tips, but according to the former F1 driver, he doesn’t interfere with his son’s business.

“We have a lot of contact and discuss everything, but how Max organises his team is not my concern. He does that in his own way and he does it extremely well.”

However, in between, Verstappen snr has been critical of Red Bull not giving his son a car competitive enough for Mercedes, but in 2021, Red Bull has stepped up its challenge and looks like a genuine contender for the championship.

So, he would only be praying for his son’s ability to defeat Lewis Hamilton this year, and Zandvoort is a good opportunity. It remains to be seen how the rest of the Grand Prix will unfold, and would it once again turn the table?