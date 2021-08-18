“I think the skills on track are the biggest the sport has seen”– Sebastian Vettel indulges himself in mutual admiration with Fernando Alonso

“I think the skills on track are the biggest the sport has seen”– Sebastian Vettel praises Fernando Alonso’s skillset after a laudation by the Spaniard.

Sebastian Vettel throws massive praises for Fernando Alonso and calls his skills the biggest ever the sport has seen. This comes after the Spaniard heavily praised the four-time world champion.

According to Alonso, Vettel will go with him in the history books while reminiscing their peak days in the sport, when they used to vie for the championship.

“I enjoy it to this day, said Vettel when asked about his rivalry and relationship with Alonso.”The first race that Fernando was back in this year, we had some wheel to wheel, and I was actually smiling in the cockpit because I am looking forward to more of it this year, and I think we had a little,”

“I think I always enjoy Fernando. I mean, in 2003 I was in front of the TV and I remember when he won [his first race]. I think his talent is without doubt.”

Michael Schumacher was impossible to beat, but Fernando Alonso did it

It’s no secret that Michael Schumacher was Vettel’s ideal, and he claims that he started admiring Alonso’s skill when he dethroned Schumacher from the world championship in 2005.

Fernando Alonso has overtaken 3 most accomplished F1 drivers he raced at 3 of the fastest & most iconic corners on F1 calender Michael Schumacher at 130R (310kph)

Lewis Hamilton at Eau Rouge (300kph)

Sebastian Vettel at Copse (280 kph) BRAVE would be a massive understatement pic.twitter.com/CCHNdqDAS1 — Aadarsh (@aadarshf1) August 16, 2021

“I think the skills on track are the biggest the sport has seen and he did something that I thought was impossible to do, which was beating Michael [Schumacher],” Vettel explained.

“When I grew up, it was like Michael is the number one and impossible to beat, and Fernando started beating him, so I think that is an achievement.

“Obviously, he has had such a long career, so many different cars, so I consider it a pleasure to race beside him and fight him on the track,” he concluded.

Alonso and Vettel’s best performances this season was in Hungary, though the luck didn’t favour the German race driver, who was stripped from his podium finish.