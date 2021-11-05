“I think this weekend is going to be very difficult”– George Russell eyes to end Williams dry spell in Mexico

George Russell, who failed to score points in the last few races, now aims to boost his team’s tally in the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

After picking its first points since 2019, Williams stands at 23 points this season, comfortable ahead of Haas and Alfa Romeo. However, in the last couple of races, they have hit a dry spell.

With their best finish in that time being P14. With Mexico’s track characteristics functioning against Williams’ power unit, there isn’t much for them to seek from that race.

However, George Russell is determined to end Williams’ dry spell even though he confesses that the track conditions are a bit against their car strengths.

“It has been a bit of a dry spell recently so hopefully we can try and recover a bit of the form but I think this weekend is going to be very difficult for everybody,” said Russell.

“Obviously this high altitude makes it difficult for the engines, cars and cooling and obviously for the drivers, it is not easy. Reflecting on the challenges of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Russell added: “With the nature of this circuit, the tyres are not being worked so hard so we are probably going to have to do quite a lot of cooling of the engines which will probably put the tyres in quite a tricky situation.

George Russell thinks everybody is in the same boat

Russell believes that he is not alone in the ship of difficulty. He opines that most of the grid would feel physical strain and technical problems due to the altitude. So, he aims to benefit from this situation.

🚨 | Kevin Magnussen has revealed that Williams offered him a seat for 2021… But it was to replace George Russell. Magunssen writes in his book: “What Kind of team is that? Dropping Russell and Keeping Latifi is pure idiocy”. [https://t.co/i48jKXCbbj] — formularacers (@formularacers_) November 5, 2021

“Everybody is in the same boat and I think I am going to take that as an opportunity. I don’t think it will be our best race of the year but who knows. We have said that before and gone out and scored some good points.”