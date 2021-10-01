“I think we have the best man in charge” – Toto Wolff does a u-turn on F1 chief Stefano Domenicali after being concerned of his Ferrari roots earlier

“I think we have the best man in charge” – Toto Wolff believes the former Ferrari team principal will keep both financial health and welfare of the teams in balance.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff wasn’t best pleased after former Ferrari man Stefano Domenicali was appointed chief of the sport. But a year later, things have taken a turn, with the Austrian very pleased with Domenicali’s efforts in taking over the good work done by predecessor Chase Carey.

I think we have the best man in charge to balance between income and workload in Stefano.

Toto Wolff: I’ll watch Italy v Austria with Domenicali. We’re a good team, but it’s more easy that Hamilton win Sunday that our national team win the “azzurri”. #EURO2020 #ITA #AUT#StyrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 🏎 pic.twitter.com/U6fMPGLZNv — F1 Arro (@F1Arro) June 26, 2021

Toto Wolff wants race crew rotation

Wolff has also suggested a concept wherein, for a select few races, junior employees of the teams are mandated to join the race crew on the track. This will help reduce the workload arising out of a record number of races being organized this, and the upcoming seasons.

“On the other side, he has been running a team and he knows the strain on people and that strain is enormous, particularly on the mechanics that need to be there much earlier, take the garage down, not always travel as comfortably as all of us and that needs to be taken into consideration.

“We have a rotational scheme in there to take some of the pressure off, but I believe maybe we can come up with some innovative thinking and make rotation mandatory if it is within what we can afford.

“We have a lot of young engineers in every area that are not yet on the battlefield life because there is a senior there who is the best in the group. But maybe that’s an opportunity to actually put them in the hotseat and put a ceiling on the race attendance.

“Maybe we do it at 20 races and there are three races where you need to bring someone else. Obviously the detail lies in the devil (sic). But similarly, what I’ve said before on young drivers, that could be an attempt to reduce the strain, particularly on the mechanics, all the people that work in logistics and the engineers.”

