F1

“I think we have the best man in charge” – Toto Wolff does a u-turn on F1 chief Stefano Domenicali after being concerned of his Ferrari roots earlier

“I think we have the best man in charge" - Toto Wolff does a u-turn on F1 chief Stefano Domenicali after being concerned of his Ferrari roots earlier
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
"If You Don't Draft Me, I Promise To Come Back And Kick Your A**": When Peyton Manning Gave Colts GM Bill Polian No Choice But To Select Him In The 1998 NFL Draft
Next Article
“Being unvaccinated and leaving the team is no different from a maternity leave”: Draymond Green puts forth an unorthodox analogy while defending Warriors teammate, Andrew Wiggins
Latest Posts