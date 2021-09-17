“We did a lot in the past with Charles and Antonio and Callum” – Alfa Romeo delighted with plans for rookie practice sessions next season

“We did a lot in the past with Charles and Antonio and Callum” – Alfa Romeo boss Frederic Vasseur is glad F1 will see teams run a rookie driver in FP1 from 2022.

Formula 1 has plans to make teams mandatorily run rookie drivers during Friday’s practice sessions from 2022. This has been welcome by Alfa Romeo team principal Frederic Vasseur. His team has been known to give experience to young Ferrari drivers like Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Callum Illot in the past and present.

“The FP1 opportunity for the rookies, I think it is a good move for F1 in general. It is the best exposure that we can give to the kids and I’m not sure that the FP1 is a very relevant session.

“We did a lot in the past with Charles [Leclerc] and Antonio [Giovinazzi] and Callum [Ilott] but it’s not always easy because they are jumping in the car, they are not allowed to crash because we have FP2 two hours after.

“It means that the first point is that ‘Guys, you don’t crash.’ Then they have two stints of six laps the first stint, three-four laps the second one and they have to show something.

❗️ From 2022, #F1 teams will be forced to run a rookie driver in a given number of free practice sessions. Full story ⤵️https://t.co/Jkia3evmCy — The Race (@wearetherace) September 11, 2021

“It is a bit of a schizophrenic situation and complex situation but it is like it is. At least on the exposure and the marketing side, it is probably very good for them.

“It will help the rookie to find also partners for F2 and I think it is a good decision and it is a good move and it is a good connection between the two series and I like it.”

Also Read “I don’t know, you have to ask Fred” – Robert Kubica coy on his future with Alfa Romeo beyond this season