“I thought we would have been doing a good job to get out of Q1″– George Russell bags front-row start for Sunday after majestic lap at Spa Francorchamps

“I thought we would have been doing a good job to get out of Q1″– George Russell bags P2 after an incredible performance in qualifying.

If someone had told George Russell on Friday that he would be starting the Belgian Grand Prix race from the front row, he would have laughed out loud on your face.

However, 24 hours later, this is his reality, the Williams sensation sealed his career first front-row start as he will be on P2 on Sunday before the lights go out.

Like others, even Russell couldn’t believe what he had done, and it what it means for his team, he honestly hoped for a clean Q1 and the rest was on the fate.

“I thought we would have been doing a good job to get out of Q1 after yesterday, now we’re standing on the front row,” said Russell. “The car was feeling great and I was confident.”

“I was in a fortunate position where I had nothing to lose in Q3. Absolutely buzzing. But tomorrow’s the important one. If the lead is there for the taking we’ll go for it!”

Rare! when everybody loves it

Russell has a massive number of admirers within the grid, and his underdog story with Williams is gaining him all the support. That’s why when the Briton race driver entered the Parc Ferme after the Q3, he was greeted with all smiles.

Congrats given to Russell from Hamilton and Vettel. “Not bad, eh!” goes Vettel – lovely to see. Ricciardo: “I sent you some love on the radio! Good job” #F1 #BelgianGP — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) August 28, 2021

Even if Williams tomorrow doesn’t end up at the podium, they have a realistic chance to gain a good number of points, which would be more than enough for them for this year’s campaign.