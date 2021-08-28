F1

“I thought we would have been doing a good job to get out of Q1″– George Russell bags front-row start for Sunday after majestic lap at Spa Francorchamps

"I thought we would have been doing a good job to get out of Q1"– George Russell bags front-row start for Sunday after majestic lap at Spa Francorchamps
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“Luka Doncic? More like Hookah Doncic!”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after vacation photos of the Mavericks MVP go viral
Next Article
"Dwayne Haskins' performance was not what he wanted, or we wanted": Mike Tomlin shared his disappointment in QB after horrid production vs the Panthers
Latest NBA News
"Kanye West is a master at his craft": Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation
“Kanye West is a master at his craft”: Kevin Durant reveals how he reviewed Donda during Olympics preparation

Kevin Durant was one of the select few people to whom Kanye West sent samples…