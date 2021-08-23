“I want the matter to be dealt with”– Mercedes boss Toto Wolff set deadline for Valtteri Bottas/George Russell judgment day for 2022 lineup

“I want the matter to be dealt with”– Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has put a deadline on signing either George Russell or Valtteri Bottas.

Mercedes are in a dilemma to decide between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 lineup, and the time is clicking out with every passing day.

Observing that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has set a deadline for September to finalize between the two drivers for the 2022 season, as they both would need some time to seek other options.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Wolff said it’s almost time to reveal all: “We have to choose between the stability of Valtteri [Bottas] and the talent of George, where the future lies.

“I want the matter to be dealt with in September so that both of them can position themselves properly for the coming season.”

We are not looking for other drivers

Meanwhile, Wolff also claimed that the options for the second seat are only limited to Bottas and Russell, shunning the options like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

“I think that Verstappen and his entourage are very happy where they are. Red Bull is their team and is their home, and why not keep it like that?”

“I think we have our plans with our drivers, and Ferrari has a great line-up, and Lando Norris at McLaren looks pretty settled, so I think the trajectory is set. We’re not looking for a driver,” he added.

Now, it remains to be seen which name would Mercedes go with next month as this saga comes to its climax.