“I Want to Protect Her”: Lando Norris Flagged Online Abuse Against GF Luisinha 2 Months Before Breakup

In September of 2022, Lando Norris and his then-girlfriend, Portuguese model Luisinha Oliveira, announced their breakup after eight months of dating. This news came just two months after Lando had addressed a serious issue affecting their relationship via Ben Hunt’s book, ‘Lando Norris: A Biography’.

The issue was regarding the continued online abuse they were both facing at the time, particularly Luisinha. In his biography, the Briton described how the sudden rise in attention had led to the creation of several hate pages dedicated to Luisinha on platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

Norris explained that the negativity directed at her was overwhelming, especially since she had come from a relatively private life before dating him. The Briton, on the other hand, had gotten used to facing negative comments from fans and the media because of his time competing in F1.

“Having a normal life to all of a sudden having lots of followers, she has to be more careful about what she says and does. In racing, you go through it a bit more slowly and you learn to adapt to it. Formula One’s a big step, but for her, she’d never watched a race before and suddenly being in that limelight is extremely tough for someone to go through and the amount of comments she gets — and I want to protect her,” Norris had remarked.

In his biography written by Ben Hunt, Lando Norris exposed the brutal negativity faced by his ex-girlfriend Luisinha Oliveira back when they were still together in 2022.#Formula1 pic.twitter.com/fzS3G4FXO0 — Formula World (@F1_Grand_Prix) August 17, 2024

The intense online abuse Luisinha faced could have played a role in their eventual breakup. However, another theory for the cause of their breakup emerged around the time of their split.

Was Norris cheating on Luisinha before they broke up?

According to a sensational 2022 report from ‘The Sun’, there were rumors that Lando may have been unfaithful to Luisinha. Just before the Briton announced their separation, screenshots of a private Instagram conversation between him and a Dutch model surfaced online.

Lando Norris and Luisinha Oliveira have broken up according to Lando’s instagram pic.twitter.com/zI0kRWWDpp — AnythingF1 (@AnythingF1_) September 1, 2022

In the leaked messages, Lando invited the woman to join him for a McDonald’s meal at his luxury hotel, “Ordering McDonald’s, come join”. He even mentioned, “I’m single now,” implying that he and Luisinha had already parted ways.

When the flirty messages were made public, Lando reportedly pleaded with the model to delete them, saying, “Please delete them haha.” Despite the drama, McLaren chose not to comment on the matter.

However, according to the report, a source close to Lando clarified that he had already ended his relationship with Luisinha before messaging the Dutch model, indicating that the British driver never cheated on his ex-girlfriend.