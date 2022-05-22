“He’s going to finish close behind or even pass Sainz”: Lewis Hamilton incredible recovery impresses F1 Twitter

Lewis Hamilton finishes P5 after a tricky opening lap where he collided with Kevin Magnussen relegating him down in the grid.

Lewis Hamilton got off to a great start during the race and was fighting against the slow starting Carlos Sainz in P3. Both Hamilton and Sainz went wheel to wheel into turn 1 and then Hamilton backed off a bit trying to make a move into turn 4.



Lewis Hamilton’s attempt on Carlos Sainz into turn 4 shifted him into the inside line and compromised his entry into turn 4. This is when Hamilton left the door open for Kevin Magnussen to make a move on the outside.

During the turn, Hamilton had a snap of understeer which led to contact between him and Magnussen.

The contact resulted in Hamilton getting a front left puncture and Magnussen spinning into the gravel.

Lewis Hamilton Fightback fetches him praises from Twitter

Lewis Hamilton wanted to retire at first but his race engineer Bono told him that “P8 is better than saving an engine”. Luckily Hamilton exceeded his team’s expectations and crossed the chequered at P5 which could have been an easy P4 if not for the engine leak on the second last lap, because of this he was very vulnerable to the fast Ferrari behind him.

Hamilton stopping for a puncture on lap one in a race with no safety car and he’s going to finish close behind or even pass Sainz who’s in a car that could/should’ve won the race. Incredible recovery drive. — Tom Bellingham (@TommyWTF1) May 22, 2022

Lewis Hamilton has just overtaken a front runner, in a midfield car, after being a lap down, on pure pace.



I don’t ever want to hear anyone call him washed again. — 16 (@m3rcl4ren) May 22, 2022





Hamilton and Mercedes got on to the right strategy to pass the majority of the field and with the good strategy and good over-taking Hamiton finished P5.



