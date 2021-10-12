“I was actually quite scared”– McLaren superstar Lando Norris shares his honest fears during Turkish Grand Prix

“I was actually quite scared”– Lando Norris shares his fears during the race in Turkey, which also resulted in him not seizing a better position.

McLaren had one of the most underwhelming races of this season in Turkey; only one of their drivers could end up in the points zone- Lando Norris, and that only P7.

But for Norris, that achievement was also a haunting effort, as he reveals his scary experience in Turkey. The Briton race driver couldn’t view anything in the final laps, which made him genuinely scared.

“The laps to the grid I basically couldn’t see a thing. I was actually quite scared how bad it was,” said Norris in conversation with Motorsport.com. “But I think the first lap I managed to get a gap and control it very well from then on.”

“On lap one, it was more like an oily water rather than just water, if that makes sense. So it became like a bit more blurry and stuff, as well as the water going into the visor.”

It wasn’t as bad as Spa

Talking about the abysmal conditions, the visuals of the Turkey track made him compare with the conditions at Spa that led to the cancellation of the race itself. But he confesses that it wasn’t that bad.

“Having spoken to a number of drivers after the race, I don’t think the spray was worse than what it was in Spa. I’m quite confident of that,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Norris’ partner wasn’t a relief to McLaren this week, having taken a grid penalty with a new power unit. The Australian could only climb up till P16.

Seizing only six points from Turkey, McLaren is only 7.5 points above Ferrari in the table; their drivers amassed 16 points from Turkey, even though Carlos Sainz had a power unit penalty.