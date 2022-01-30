“I was actually struggling”– Yuki Tsunoda was 20% surprised when he got to know he would be continuing in F1 in 2022

Yuki Tsunoda claims he was 20% surprised when Red Bull allowed him to continue in F1 with AlphaTauri for the 2022 season.

Red Bull promoted Yuki Tsunoda to F1 by sending him to their sister team AlphaTauri. However, the Japanese race driver had an underwhelming output for 2021, as Red Bull expected more out of him.

Moreover, in the drivers’ standings, Tsunoda’s teammate stood far away from him in the picture. So, considering these aspects, Tsunoda maybe had a feeling that he might be axed because of the ‘no-nonsense policy’ of Red Bull.

Therefore, he claims that he was 20% surprised when he knew that he would be continuing in F1 in 2022. Nevertheless, Tsunoda admits that career security for 2022 boosted his confidence.

“I was talking and I said I had a little bit of a surprise, but to be honest, I did have [surprise] but not so much,” said Tsunoda. “Okay I was actually struggling.”

“But also at the same time I showed, a couple of times, good performances and good improvements which normally it’s not enough, but for sure, I had a little bit of confidence that I can be part of the driver [line-up] in 2022.”

“So I was 20 per cent, maybe, surprised but most of the things I was feeling…of course, I felt like, ‘Oh okay, now I [can] afford this, more [time] to learn’ and I felt more relaxed but there’s not much more I can add.”

Yuki Tsunoda needs discipline and consistency

The bosses at Red Bull and AlphaTauri absolutely have faith in Tsunoda. However, they also need him to add consistency to his performances to ensure his progress in the system.

Last season, Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko publicly criticized Tsunoda for his ‘reckless mistakes’. The 21-year-old race driver, on many occasions, hit his car, which cost the teams both monetary and performatively.

Thus, these are the things Red Bull wants to see improved in Tsunoda in 2022. Fortunately, the young driver realizes that.

