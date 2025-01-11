mobile app bar

“I Was Crying in the Car”: Sebastian Vettel Reminisces on 3rd Title Win by 3 Points Over Fernando Alonso

Vidit Dhawan
Published

FIA Formula One World Championship 2012, Grand Prix of Brazil, 1 Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel won four championships with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, with two of them going right down to the wire. Reminiscing about his third title victory in 2012, the German former driver put up a lengthy post on Instagram. In his post, he recalls the emotions he went through and what he said in his interview.

To win a third title, especially here where one of my heroes – Ayrton Senna – was from, it’s difficult to put into words,” read a part of his post. “I was crying in the car but my radio wasn’t working, so I’m maybe happy about that! Tomorrow I can probably say more, but now I just don’t have the right words“.

With Alonso finishing second at the 2012 Brazilian GP, Vettel needed to finish seventh or higher. The German eventually crossed the line in sixth, in a race where everything that could go wrong went wrong for him, to win the championship by three points.

 

The car was damaged and we lost speed in straights, even more as it dried up“, he added in his post to explain everything that went wrong for him in the season finale at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

He concluded by revealing that what ended up helping him and Red Bull was the rain even though many had predicted that the rain would make it harder for him to get the result he needed to win the championship.

However, Vettel had proven that he had the pace to do what was needed in the wet, he added he was “very, very happy” with his performance.

Vettel produced a remarkable recovery drive to win the 2012 title

Vettel produced the drive of a champion at the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix, a collision on the opening lap damaged his car, which sent him to the back of the grid in P24. Yet, the setback could not stop him from doing what was needed to win his third consecutive championship.

From there on, he drove brilliantly to recover one position after another, and by the end of lap six, he was already in P11. With continuously changing weather conditions, Vettel then navigated through several challenging periods to eventually make his way through to P6.

And what made his day even sweeter was that his hero Michael Schumacher did not make it too hard for him to pass him for P6. Soon after he passed the seven-time champion, Vettel gave him a thumbs up, as a way to thank him.

