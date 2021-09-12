F1

“I was just as happy to stay in second”– Lando Norris wished to overtake Daniel Ricciardo but was happy to serve him by remaining in P2

"I was just as happy to stay in second"– Lando Norris wished to overtake Daniel Ricciardo but was happy to serve him by remaining in P2
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Jimmy Garoppolo Is Begging To Get Benched For Trey Lance": Trey Lance Touchdown Has A QB Controversy Brewing With The 49ers
Next Article
“The Halo definitely saved Lewis’s life today"– Toto Wolff on Red Bull getting wings over seven-time world champion
Latest Posts