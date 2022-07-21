“I watch Grands Prix with Michael Schumacher”– Jean Todt reveals major health update on $600 million worth F1 legend

Michael Schumacher since 2013, has been away from the public eye after his horrific skiing accident, which has kept him bedridden since then.

A handful of people only have access to Michael Schumacher ever since he got a horrific brain injury in a skiing accident. His family has kept him away from the public eye and maintained the highest order of privacy for him.

Only a handful of people are allowed to be near him. Among them is Jean Todt, Schumacher’s former boss at Ferrari. And he is one of the rare sources for the seven-time world champion’s health updates.

In Todt’s major update, Schumacher watches weekend races with him. Schumacher’s son, Mick Schumacher, is currently competing in it, and his father is probably aware of it.

“I don’t miss Michael. I see him,” Todt told German broadcaster RTL. “Yes, it’s true. I watch Grands Prix with Michael. But sure, I guess what I miss is what we used to do together.

“If it was emotional for you, you can imagine how emotional it was for me [collecting the award]. Emotional, but at the same time, great pride to be able to talk about Michael.”

“You have people around you who are just special. And in a way, Michael is also very special. Corinna, Mick and Gina have also become special to me. They have all become family to me, to my wife and to my son.”

Also read: Charles Leclerc’s $1 Million customized Ferrari 488 Pista Spider towed

Michael Schumacher still can’t talk

Over the last nine years, the Schumahcers have provided the best medical aid for his recovery of Michael. Surely, there must have been some improvements, but the documentary released by Netflix suggests that Schumacher still can’t talk to his family.

Mick said in front of the camera that he would do anything to just discuss motorsports with him. The 23-year-old followed his father’s footsteps and became an F1 driver, through which the Ferrari superstar amassed a wealth of over $600 million.

Yet, Schumacher has never seen his son competing live in any major series. But with this update by Todt, it is a relief that maybe he is aware that his son is making strides in the same profession.

Also read: Here’s why records stand against 37-year old Mercedes superstar