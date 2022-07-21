Charles Leclerc’s $1 Million customized Ferrari 488 Pista Spider runs out of gas

Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc had to do an extra workout on the road as his Ferrari 588 Pista Spider ran out of fuel.

Charles Leclerc is a Ferrari guy after all. His Ferrari journey began with the PREMA Powertrain team and debuted in F1 through the Sauber Alfa Romeo team.

After impressing Ferrari’s customer team, he joined the Prancing Horse in 2019 as a future world champion prospect. For the 2019 and 2020 seasons, he drove alongside four times world champion Sebastian Vettel.

However, now he is alongside teammate Carlos Sainz Jr who has quite a matching interest with his teammate. Both of them have customized Ferrari in their garage.

Panic at the fuel station for the Ferrari driver

Charles Leclerc was back at his home in Monaco to spend time with friends and family before the French Grand Prix. He previously won the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen.

While in Monaco, Leclerc took his customized Ferrari 488 Pista Spider out on the track and on the road as well. However, while Leclerc was driving on the road his fuel ran out.

The Austrian Grand Prix winner’s Ferrari 488 Pista had to be dragged back to a fuel station for refuelling. He stood wearing a white t-shirt with blue shorts and matching socks.

Charles Leclerc’s special Ferrari 488 Pista Spider

Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari 488 Pista Spider is his own tailor-made Ferrari edition. Being a driver of the Italian team comes with lots of perks with this being one of them.

There is a Monaco flag stripe on the car over gorgeous black paint on the car. Moreover, with Ferrari’s tailor-made program, Leclerc got the opportunity to pick his own materials and equipment for the car.

The special 488 Pista Spider comes in a twin-turbocharged 3.9-litre V8 engine which produces 710 horsepower. The $1 Million special car can hit 0-60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds.