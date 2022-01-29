“I will not underestimate for one second”– Ferrari claims they are not naïve to believe that Red Bull-Mercedes intense title-fight have made them ill-prepared for 2022

Ferrari boss doesn’t believe that Red Bull and Mercedes would be less prepared for the 2022 season because of the 2021 title fight.

In the 2021 season, Red Bull and Mercedes were at full arms against each other for the title. Both sides kept developing their last year’s car to achieve any minimal advantage over each other.

Meanwhile, Ferrari was not so invested in developing their car and focused on their 2022 project. Coming into 2022, many reports have suggested that Ferrari is set to have an impressive car that could challenge for wins.

But with the hype of Ferrari, Laurent Mekies is not under the misunderstanding that just because the two title competitors were intensely invested in developing their 2021 cars, doesn’t mean they would be ill-prepared for 2022.

“I’m sure they had to develop [last year],” said Mekies, speaking in an interview that included GPFans at the end of last season. “However, they are, in both cases, incredible organisations and it’s enough to look at the results to see it.

“Therefore, I will not underestimate for one second their capability to produce a great 2022 car. Yes, they had to spend more [in 2021] but if you look at the results they’ve produced in the last 10 years.”

“You would have to be very naive to think that it’s going to be easy to close the gap.”

Ferrari want to win in 2022

The Maranello based team is now aiming for more progression in 2022. Last season, their objective was to come P3 in the constructs’ standings, which they achieved.

however, they had zero wins last year. Thus, this year’s objective is still not winning the championship but obtaining a few wins. It will absolutely give them confidence amidst their restructuring.

It only remains to be seen whether they will manage to keep up with their development.

