“I will race a couple more years, two or three more years”: Two-times World Champion Fernando Alonso shares an update on his F1 future ahead of the Australian Grand Prix

Alpine star driver Fernando Alonso talks about joining a new team and pressure from Oscar Pistari for the 2022 seat

Fernando Alonso looks excited ahead of his first race in Australia in a few years. The Alpine driver had to retire from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a water pump failure caused engine overheating.

Alpine has taken steps to replace the engine as a cautionary measure. This will be Alonso’s third engine in three races. However, the Spaniard looks excited about the race at Albert Park. He spoke with the media regarding his future and views on Pistari.

Two or three more years for Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso debuted here at the Australian Grand Prix in 2001. It has been twenty-one years since then and the Spaniard is showing no signs of slowing down.

Speaking about longevity in the sport, Alonso shared a glimpse of his future. He stated: “I will race a couple more years, two or three more years. If it’s with Alpine it will be good, if it’s with another team it will be good as well. But I will find out and start these discussions probably in summer”

2023 is a challenging year for Formula One. Few of the driver’s contracts are up and we can see a grid shuffle taking place. Besides, could Alonso be back with Mercedes or does McLaren remains to be seen?

On this day in 2001 Fernando Alonso made his debut race at Australia Fernando qualified P19 while his teammate Tarso Marques failed to qualify (107% rule) but was allowed to race Fernando finished P12#ElPlan pic.twitter.com/8RtEtP8T7D — BWT AIpine F1 updates (@startonpole) March 4, 2022

Put a limit on the F1 Calender

The two-times world champion also described the situation of being pressurized by Oscar Piastri for the seat. He stated: “If I was 25, I would not be this talk.”

He further added by stating: “I think this is about performance, and last year I think I did well. I finished slightly in front of Esteban.”

Formula One’s track calendar is increasing with new races at new venues. As per Alonso, there should be a limit on the schedule as it is demanding for the teams. He added that motorsport should also find new venues in Europe due to the scarcity.