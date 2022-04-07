“It feels a bit like arriving late to school” – Sebastian Vettel has a lot of homework to do before he jumps back into the car

Sebastian Vettel will return to the Australian GP after missing the first two races of the season as he tested positive for Covid-19.

Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel has returned to the paddock after missing the first two races of the season. He had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the race in Bahrain due to which he had to skip the Saudi Arabian GP as well.

As he is ready to race again this week in Australia, he joked that he feels like a kid who is a little late for school. He has to get equipped with a lot ahead of the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

While the German driver was gone, Nico Hulkenberg replaced him as Lance Stroll’s teammate at the British outfit but has now stepped aside.

Vettel missed four weeks of the new season and his return in Australia will see him get in the AMR22 for the first time since the pre-season testing in Bahrain.

“After testing positive and missing the first two races, it feels a bit like arriving late to school, so I’m really keen to get going again,” said Vettel.

“Starting my season in Australia is something I’ve done before, of course, and it’s also great that Formula 1 is returning after a difficult couple of years.”

Sebastian Vettel has plenty of homework to do

As Vettel returns, Hulkenberg explained that the four-time world champion will have a lot of homework before he jumps back into the car.

“For me, after nearly a month out of the car, it will be important to learn throughout the practice sessions,” admitted Vettel.

“I hope we can take some steps forward in what is usually an exciting and unpredictable race.”

