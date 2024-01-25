“I Would Be Amazed”: Ex-F1 Champ Unsure About Madrid Having Fernando Alonso Card to Flex Before Inaugural Race

At 42, Fernando Alonso defied everyone’s expectations by putting in one of his best performances in over a decade while driving for Aston Martin. Given his nationality, Madrid is close to Alonso’s heart, and the addition of a Madrid GP would be a special feeling for him. While fans would want to see the two-time world champion race at the inaugural Madrid GP, former world champion Damon Hill believes, as claimed in the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, it would be a surprise if Aston Martin would continue their association with the driver for that long.

“Honestly, I would be amazed if he’s still going by then”, said the 1996 champion.

By the time the Madrid GP comes around, Alonso would be around the 45-year-old mark, and Hill believes it would be difficult to drive in F1 at that age. Meanwhile, the show’s host, Natalie Pinkham, cited the example of Carlos Sainz Sr., who continues to win races in the Dakar Rally.

Hill contradicted the host’s point by claiming both sports were very different. He claimed that while the experience was important in both, the Dakar rally valued it within the car, while F1 values the experience (of Alonso’s cadre) off the track. However, the ultimate decision still lies with Alonso, who is showing no signs of stopping, especially after an incredible 2023 season.

Fernando Alonso has plenty of reasons to continue driving in F1

While age may not be on his side anymore, Alonso’s dedication to driving in F1 continues to outweigh the negatives. After securing P4 in the drivers’ standings and P5 in the constructors’ championship, Alonso has a newfound confidence, as he enjoyed a strong start to the 2023 season.

As the season progressed, Aston Martin suffered a sudden downfall in their performance, halting their progress and allowing others to catch up.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FormulaDirecta/status/1750043296817168420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Alonso’s unwavering determination meant the slump did not demotivate him much. He continued to believe in a comeback from his team, and when the time came, he delivered some much-needed results.

Heading into the 2024 season, Alonso would want to continue being a part of the progress being made by his team while keeping an eye out for the elusive win no. 33. Although his ultimate goal remains winning his third drivers’ championship.