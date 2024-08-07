“I Would Be Terrified”: Nico Rosberg Would Never Allow His Younger Daughter to Be a Pro-Racer

Nico Rosberg began karting at a tender age with his Former F1 World Champion father Keke Rosberg supporting him. Nico himself went on to become a World Champion in 2016 and is amongst the very few to have beaten Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery. Yet, Nico would never allow his younger daughter to become a racer.

“My oldest is not interested and my youngest is a nutcase”, said Nico in a video uploaded on the Business of Sports YouTube channel. He added, “She doesn’t care, no fear. She was airborne two days ago when we were skiing. She was flying, she didn’t care. So, no racing. I would be terrified.”

Nico Rosberg then explained how he feared that his daughter would crash after her jump but she managed to land it. The German driver had previously been asked about the prospects of his daughters Naila and Alaia racing. Rosberg explained how it was his biggest nightmare and that he’d never allow it.

Driving an F1 car is much more than having the strength and the skill. It is about the driver’s appetite to take the risk. Rosberg’s concern is viable, given his daughter’s safety is of utmost importance to him.

However, racing will always be a part of his life. He now owns a racing team in Extreme-e racing named RXR. This way, Rosberg can still have a part of his passion alive while spending time with his family.

Why did Rosberg retire after winning his only title in 2016

One of the reasons Rosberg retired was because he wanted to end his career at the top. However, the bigger reason was his family. Drivers travel around the world and hardly get a couple of months to themselves. The German former driver wanted to spend time with his family and see his kids grow up.

Rosberg’s fellow countryman Sebastian Vettel followed a similar path. Although Rosberg had a newborn baby in 2016, he wasn’t able to spend time with her because he was completely focused on wanting to win the F1 championship.

Since Rosberg felt that F1 took so much out of him that he was losing family time, he took the bold decision of retiring after winning his only title. “It was the perfect exit. My dream was to win the championship once. It’s more than what I thought I’d be able to do”, said Rosberg.

Rosberg then confirmed that he still had two years left on the Mercedes contract, which was easily worth over $100 Million. Yet, he decided to retire because he believed he had earned more than enough by then.