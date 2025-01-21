“I Would Definitely Love to Try”: Max Verstappen Wanted to Give WRC a Chance Before WEC Obsession

2024 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 8.December.2024; Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / Jay Hirano

Max Verstappen has often expressed his desire to explore other racing disciplines once his F1 chapter ends, having already achieved everything the sport has to offer. The World Endurance Championship has become an increasingly favored option for the Red Bull driver. However, before this fascination, Verstappen was particularly determined to try his hand at rallying.

“I was on Twitter, following the results. So yeah, I can say I am a fan,” Verstappen said in a 2020—the year before he won his first Championship—interview after meeting Red Bull’s WRC team at the Rallye de Monte-Carlo. “And who knows, I would definitely love to try a car one day.”

Still thinking about jumping in a WRC car, @Max33Verstappen? January 2020, young Max met with the WRC gang before the Rallye de Monte-Carlo #FIA #WRC #F1 pic.twitter.com/5kYYeJo0ln — FIA (@fia) January 21, 2025

With the 93rd edition of the Rally de Monte-Carlo set to take place next week, the FIA decided to tag Verstappen in a post, reminding him of his old interview. “Still thinking about jumping in a WRC car?” it read.

Given that his father, Jos Verstappen, now 52, has participated in several rallying events in recent years, it’s possible that the four-time World Champion’s interest in the discipline remains alive. After all, he is a natural-born racer.

There’s little doubt that few drivers share Verstappen’s passion for the thrill of racing. If anyone is likely to explore as many different ventures as possible, it’s him—whether on four wheels or two.

Verstappen was eager to ride a MotoGP bike but Red Bull won’t allow him

Verstappen earns more than $60 million a year from his Red Bull salary, so it’s safe to say that the Milton Keynes-based squad sees him as a major asset. As such, it’s likely that his contract includes several clauses to prevent him from endangering himself in other activities, such as bike racing.

When six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez met Verstappen and asked him to try riding the bike, the Dutchman refused, stating Red Bull would not allow him. However, he did appreciate the talent of the MotoGP drivers, stating,

“These guys are crazy. I mean the speeds you have on the street, the horsepower on the bike, I would like to try it one day“.

Since Verstappen is likely restricted from participating in certain disciplines, it could explain why he explores options like endurance racing through sim racing. Additionally, his longing to try other racing disciplines in real life is why he has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t plan to stay in F1 for much longer.

With a contract with Red Bull lasting until the end of the 2028 season, he is likely to remain in F1 at least until then. After that, only time will tell which discipline he chooses to explore next.