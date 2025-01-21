mobile app bar

“I Would Definitely Love to Try”: Max Verstappen Wanted to Give WRC a Chance Before WEC Obsession

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
2024 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 8.December.2024; Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit United Arab Emirates

2024 Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 8.December.2024; Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing during Formula One Abu Dhabi GP Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / Jay Hirano

Max Verstappen has often expressed his desire to explore other racing disciplines once his F1 chapter ends, having already achieved everything the sport has to offer. The World Endurance Championship has become an increasingly favored option for the Red Bull driver. However, before this fascination, Verstappen was particularly determined to try his hand at rallying.

“I was on Twitter, following the results. So yeah, I can say I am a fan,” Verstappen said in a 2020—the year before he won his first Championship—interview after meeting Red Bull’s WRC team at the Rallye de Monte-Carlo. “And who knows, I would definitely love to try a car one day.”

With the 93rd edition of the Rally de Monte-Carlo set to take place next week, the FIA decided to tag Verstappen in a post, reminding him of his old interview. “Still thinking about jumping in a WRC car?” it read.

Given that his father, Jos Verstappen, now 52, has participated in several rallying events in recent years, it’s possible that the four-time World Champion’s interest in the discipline remains alive. After all, he is a natural-born racer.

There’s little doubt that few drivers share Verstappen’s passion for the thrill of racing. If anyone is likely to explore as many different ventures as possible, it’s him—whether on four wheels or two.

Verstappen was eager to ride a MotoGP bike but Red Bull won’t allow him

Verstappen earns more than $60 million a year from his Red Bull salary, so it’s safe to say that the Milton Keynes-based squad sees him as a major asset. As such, it’s likely that his contract includes several clauses to prevent him from endangering himself in other activities, such as bike racing.

When six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez met Verstappen and asked him to try riding the bike, the Dutchman refused, stating Red Bull would not allow him. However, he did appreciate the talent of the MotoGP drivers, stating,

These guys are crazy. I mean the speeds you have on the street, the horsepower on the bike, I would like to try it one day“.

Since Verstappen is likely restricted from participating in certain disciplines, it could explain why he explores options like endurance racing through sim racing. Additionally, his longing to try other racing disciplines in real life is why he has repeatedly stated that he doesn’t plan to stay in F1 for much longer.

With a contract with Red Bull lasting until the end of the 2028 season, he is likely to remain in F1 at least until then. After that, only time will tell which discipline he chooses to explore next.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these