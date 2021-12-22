“I’d be very surprised if next year was a boring campaign” – McLaren predicts a three-four horse race for the championship next season

“I’d be very surprised if next year was a boring campaign” – McLaren boss Zak Brown is expecting a more open field between teams for the title next season.

The 2021 season was remarkable in quite a few ways, an unprecedented final-lap-of-the-season title battle taking place between Mercedes and Red Bull protagonists Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Will McLaren compete for the world title next season?

With improved regulations and a new car dropping in next season, McLaren boss Zak Brown expects a multi-pronged horse race for the title, with one expectedly being his team.

“I’d be very surprised if next year was a boring campaign. With the new cars, I think we’re going to get some winners and losers and a few surprises.

“I’d be surprised if there was dominance. You could get a team maybe dominant for a small period of time, like Brawn when they figured out something in 2009.

“But I think with the cost cap now in place, you can feel the tension that has put on.

“The teams stopped developing this year’s car at the expense of next year etcetera, so I would be surprised if the field didn’t continue to get closer.

“My hopes are that we come to Abu Dhabi next year with three of four cars that can compete for the championship. That is the ultimate goal.

“This year has been spectacular up and down the grid and I hope with what has been put in place with the new cars and the aerodynamic package, what we are seeing now is just a taste of the future.”

