Kyle Larson’s Second Memorial Day Double Brings in Added Pressure From the NASCAR Field & Here’s Why

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) sits by his pit box Thursday, May 15, 2025, during a practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Arrow McLaren driver Kyle Larson (17) sits by his pit box Thursday, May 15, 2025, during a practice for the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. | Credit: Kristin Enzor/For IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While many people are cheering for Kyle Larson to become only the second race car driver in motorsports history to complete The Double — finishing both the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 — one significant question remains: what happens if Larson falls short?

The Elk Grove, California native was a strong favorite to become the only driver other than Tony Stewart (in 2001) to complete The Double last year. He did well in the 500, finishing 18th and earning Rookie of the Year honors.

But weather delays pushed back the finish of the 500 into late afternoon before the checkered flag finally fell. As a result, Larson was unable to get to Charlotte in time to compete in the 600 — which also was impacted by weather that cut the race 151 laps short of its scheduled 400 laps.

NASCAR team owner Rick Hendrick, Arrow McLaren IndyCar team boss Zak Brown and numerous corporate sponsors have spent millions of dollars betting on Larson’s performance in The Double — both last year and this year.

After last year’s failure, those same backers obviously are hoping for a strong return on investment this year, particularly since Mother Nature stopped Larson from doing The Double.

But doing well in both races isn’t the only pressure Larson is facing. If he performs poorly or is unable to complete one — or worse, both races — it’s likely that we won’t see another NASCAR driver attempt The Double anytime soon.

Don’t forget, when Larson did The Double last year, it was the first time in a decade since the last driver to attempt it, Kurt Busch, in 2014.

If Larson can’t finish the Indy 500 or Coca-Cola 600, or both, it’s likely the few NASCAR drivers that potentially might attempt The Double in the future may decide against it.

We’re particularly talking about other young guns like Christopher Bell or Tyler Reddick. There’s only one guy we can see potentially following in Larson’s Double shoes anytime soon, but it would depend on aligning himself with strong and deep-pocketed NASCAR and IndyCar owners, and that’s Kyle Busch.

Larson has already said that this year’s Double effort will likely be the last time he tries to do it. The planning, logistics, splitting practice and qualifying for both races is a very difficult thing to do.

If Larson can’t do it, and he’s arguably the best and most versatile driver currently in NASCAR, why would any other driver think they could out-do Larson?

While doing The Double is pressure enough on Larson, he also has the future hopes of any and every current Cup driver riding on his shoulders. If he comes up short, it’s likely that we won’t see another driver attempt The Double for a long, long time — if ever again.

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

