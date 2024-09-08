“If I Beat Fernando Alonso, I Knew I Did a Good Job” – Jenson Button

Jenson Button recently dropped an appearance on the Missed Apex podcast alongside former F2 driver Callum Ilott. During their conversation, the 2009 F1 world champion was quizzed about his stint in the sport when he necessarily did not have the quickest car.

The host asked Button about his time with McLaren – during the Woking-based team’s alliance with Honda – and how he coped with knowing he had the potential but not the machinery at his disposal to fight at the very front of the field.

The 44-year-old was quick to respond that having Fernando Alonso as his teammate meant that he did not need to worry about his performances. He believes that since Alonso is arguably one of the best F1 drivers of all time, he knew he was not performing too badly in those years, considering that the Spaniard was struggling as well.

Button explained, “I had Fernando Alonso as a teammate. So, we had our own little battle. We were fighting for 12th [or] 14th place but at least if I beat Fernando, I knew I did a good job.”

McLaren’s partnership with Honda, at the turn of the turbo-hybrid era of the sport, was destined for failure. The Japanese automotive giants had failed to produce a strong power unit.

Button also explained that this played a major role in his decision to retire from the sport at the end of the 2016 season. In terms of making the switch from the junior formulas to F1, he did concede that it is tough for drivers – citing the example of Kevin Magnussen.

Button explains Magnussen’s rude F1 awakening

Magnussen made his debut in F1 for McLaren in 2014 – replacing Lewis Hamilton. The Danish racing ace had made the switch on the back of a triumphant Formula Renault 3.5 series campaign.

His very first Grand Prix seemed like an emphatic signal of intent. Magnussen ended on the podium in second during the season-opening Australian GP. However, as the season progressed, his performances hit a major dip. He ended the year 11th in the standings.

In the last 48 years, just three rookies have scored a debut podium… And all of them were second place at Albert Park! Villeneuve (1996)

Hamilton (2007)

Magnussen (2014)#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/P64rdILUN1 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 16, 2019

Reflecting on Magnussen’s first year in the sport, Button said on the same podcast, “He did really well in the first race, and it sort of tailed off [after that]. I spoke to him three races in [and he said] ‘I didn’t think it’ll be this difficult. I thought I’d come in and win everything.”

“It doesn’t quite happen. It doesn’t quite work like that,” Button concluded.