"If it stops here then..." - 2-time champion Max Verstappen says he won't follow Fernando Alonso's path

Max Verstappen has won two consecutive championship titles and has joined the ranks of Fernando Alonso.

The Dutchman shares a close bond with the Spanish driver who drove against his father, Jos Verstappen in his early years, and they have mutual respect for each other.

However, he does not see himself following Alonso’s footsteps as he heads into the future.

When asked if he would also drive at the age of 41 like the oldest driver on the grid currently, Verstappen said, “No, definitely not. Not in F1 in any case.”

He also said that he is not necessarily aiming to break any records but if his career does stop at 2-titles he would be fine with that as well.

He believes that in order to break records one also needs a lot of luck and good cars.

Winter break came at the right time for Max Verstappen

After the final race of the 2022 season, Jos said that the season ended at the right time for his son. Having already clinched the 2nd title of his career early, Verstappen had no pressure on his shoulders and the season became a bit boring for the 25-year-old, claimed the Dutchman’s father.

After clinching both the drivers’ and the constructors’ titles, Verstappen was left with only make records for most victories in a season.

And he did so by finishing the campaign with 15 wins in his bag. His father told the media, “For Max, I think it was just important that he broke that record with those wins. I think that’s the most important thing.”

Verstappen is only getting started – Nico Rosberg

The Dutchman also received praise from the 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg as he extended his title wins to two championships in a row.

Rosberg believes that Verstappen, who ended Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton’s dominance in the sport, has already established himself as the best of all time and he is only getting started.

“A double world champion with all of the race wins that he has, more than Alonso. Verstappen is already one of the best of all time,” Rosberg said following the Red Bull drivers’ victory at the Abu Dhabi GP.

