“If my mom said yes to two wheels perhaps that’s what I would have gone for”: McLaren star driver reveals how his mom’s decision made him an F1 star instead of a mountain biker

McLaren F1 Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo reveals his passion for Two Wheels (Motorbikes) and how karting is “more professional.”

Since his debut in 2011, Ricciardo has won eight races and finished 32 times on the podium. He’s one of the most experienced drivers on the grid, but all could not have taken place if his mom had encouraged him to drive a bike in his teenage years.

Speaking with Jase Macalpine in the Gypsy Tales Podcast, Daniel Ricciardo talks about his passion for mountain biking and how he still wants to learn and improve on two wheels.

Moms are always Right

There is a saying that Mom is always right. There is no better example of it than the decision taken by Daniel’s mom. We cannot even imagine how the F1 world would have been without the sarcastic mister, honey banger. Speaking in the podcast, he discussed his childhood, stating: “I kind of fell into the four wheels, you know because it’s like I think if I had the choice as a kid maybe I would have chosen two wheels and a thing.”

Also Read: Former World Champion talks about the moment he met Max Verstappen

“I made on two wheels but like if my mom said yes to two wheels perhaps that’s what I would have gone for so it’s funny like I’ve made her out of the four wheels now.”

“My passion for two wheels is just high higher because it’s something I haven’t done, and it’s something I’d like obviously love to do more,” he said. Instead, go and ride bikes than practice F1 on Friday – Daniel Ricciardo

In the podcast, Ricciardo discusses how the sensations of sitting behind the wheel of an F1 car have changed over the years. While the excitement of winning and the game’s speed remain, there are far too few of them, and they are becoming increasingly spread out.

“Over the years, the more I’ve been in the sport, the excitement to just go and around practice, to drive laps on my own, I would definitely rather do other things like ride bikes with my mates because that’s kind of just going through the motions… its work.”

The McLaren star reaffirms his love for the sport he is in, yet the sounds of the bikes beckon him.“It’s funny, I’ve made it out to four wheels now, and I love it to bits.

But, my passion for two wheels is just as high; higher, because it is something I’ve never done, and it’s something I’d obviously love to do more and get better at.”

His taste profoundly influenced the life of being a biker in music; it was the culture that appealed to him: “If I want to be a cool kid, this has my name written on it.” Karting was more professional to the Honey Banger “A bit more straight down the line.”