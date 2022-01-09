“It’s difficult to judge”– FIA can’t please everyone claims Alpine driver amidst 2021 inconsistent decisions accusation

Esteban Ocon thinks that FIA can’t make everyone happy as the governing body was accused of inconsistent decisions in 2021.

The conclusion of the 2021 season is anything but easy for FIA and its F1 race director Michael Masi. Some alleged questionable decisions by Masi was in the highlight after the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Many of the team leaders demanded the change in the working of the governing body, even including Red Bull, who were benefitted from the decisions at UAE.

But, Alpine’s Esteban Ocon comes in defence for FIA, claiming that they can’t keep everyone happy. According to the Frenchman, sometimes, it isn’t easy to judge.

“It’s difficult to judge,” said Esteban Ocon. “It’s difficult to have the right call at the right time. There are so many things happening in the races so I don’t know.”

“Obviously, I know where you’re coming from. You’re talking about that last incident as well and things that happen in the year overall. It’s how it is. It’s a sport in the end and it will always fall from one side or another. You can’t please everyone, unfortunately.”

F1 is more complicated than Football so difficult for FIA

Comparing the rules and regulations to football, Ocon claims that F1 is more complex. He says, unlike in football, F1 needs to have more lines other than just a white line.

“I think it’s a bit more complicated than football, unfortunately. There have to be more rules. There are a lot more things to come into play,” said Ocon.

With the end of the tenure of former FIA president Jean Todt, Ben Suleyman has been appointed as the body’s new chief. The new president vows to introduce effective changes in the sport ahead of the 2022 season.

