F1

“If you offered them 40 races they’d drive 40 times a year”: Alpine CEO feels that Formula 1 drivers welcome the addition of new races to the sport’s calendar

"At the beginning of the season, we were lost"– Alpine claims they gained muscle to prevent the repeat of 2021 season beginning mistakes
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"New supercharging system"- Report suggests Mercedes have found a way to boost their turbocharger
Next Article
"Give me that s**t Joe Dumars!": Draymond Green narrates a Charles Barkley story from his playing days, when he swatted the Pistons legend going up for a dunk
F1 Latest News
"If it's not one, it could be the other"– Andretti picks F1 drivers which are set to shine in 2022
“If it’s not one, it could be the other”– Andretti picks F1 drivers which are set to shine in 2022

Mario Andretti feels that the listed drivers would be having an impact next year with…