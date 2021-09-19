F1

“If you try to play the ball, you might hit your opponent”– Toto Wolff takes u-turn on statements he made on Max Verstappen

"If you try to play the ball, you might hit your opponent"– Toto Wolff takes u-turn on statements he made on Max Verstappen
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"He has shown he’s ready"– Charles Leclerc on Max Verstappen becoming a protagonist in world championship race in 2021
Next Article
Ambati Rayudu injury: What happened to Rayudu in CSK vs MI IPL 2021 match?
Latest Posts