“I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got” – George Russell with a statement of intent that Mercedes will find difficult to ignore

“I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got” – George Russell is ready to fight for points and wins and championships, irrespective of whether he races for Williams or Mercedes.

If there’s one driver from the current grid who has not won a championship but will definitely do so, most people would put their money on George Russell. And this is despite Max Verstappen leading the charge against Lewis Hamilton this season, and clearly in the form of his life.

It’s been an emotional day… 😭😂 Seriously though, this was about more than just the result. It may not seem like much on the surface, but so much work went into it. Through all the tough moments and near-misses, we never stopped believing. Proud of this team. Every day. https://t.co/tLftDS5F54 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) August 1, 2021

Russell has been stunning for Williams, consistently performing on Saturdays, and finally, deservingly, earning his first points for the team at Hungary. If there was any doubt he won’t end up at Mercedes next season, the performance at Hungary has cleared that.

But the competitor Russell is, he insists he will continue to fight for the best rewards – championship, race wins, points – irrespective of the team, be it Williams or Mercedes. This competitive instinct is what must have compelled Fernando Alonso to openly state he is going to be a world champion very soon.

“I do feel ready to fight for world championships and win races. I would have loved to come into Formula 1 and be fighting for victories from my very first race.

“Perhaps I’ll look back in 10 or 15 years and say this experience at the back end of the field has paid dividends for me in the long run.

“But no matter where I end up next year, no matter what position I’m fighting for, whether that’s fighting for championships or fighting just for points, I’ll be giving it everything I’ve got.”

Also Read “George and Valtteri probably each have more than one option to stay in Formula 1″– Toto Wolff not worried about the driver who will face axe in battle between George Russell and Valtteri Bottas