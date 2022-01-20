“I’ll tell you a secret” – Alain Prost with a huge reveal that could have shaken things up in the way Formula 1 would be run this decade

“I’ll tell you a secret” – Alain Prost could have turned things around for himself before he was shown the door as Alpine advisory non-executive director.

Alain Prost has been in the F1 world in various avatars for four decades now. The former champion was most recently part of the Alpine management set-up, but before this, he had intentions of being Jean Todt’s successor as the supremo of the FIA, he has revealed.

“I’ll tell you a secret – I was on the verge of standing for the presidency of the FIA but it was too late.

“I have been in Formula 1 for almost 40 years, in all positions, from driver to team boss, including functions on the boards of directors. I also chaired the GPWC [Grand Prix World Championship], so it’s a role I could have liked.

“But I’m not specifically looking for something. I just want to be happy and work with people I have fun with.”

Alain Prost attacks Laurent Rossi

The French great is miffed with the way he was treated by the Alpine boss Laurent Rossi. He has singled out Rossi for his departure, suggesting the latter wants to hog all the limelight in the outfit.

“I am very disappointed how this news has been announced today. It was agreed that we would announce together with Alpine F1 Team! No respect, sorry!

“I have refused the offer made to me in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 season because of a personal relationship and I was right!

“Laurent Rossi’s desire is to be alone, not to be polluted by anyone. He told me himself he no longer needed to be advised. It was in Qatar, but he still offered me a contract in Abu Dhabi, which I refused.

“It must be said it was a project in which I believed, and I still believe, an ambitious project which has restored incredible motivation within the group.

“But now, there is a real desire to put a lot of people on the sidelines. Laurent Rossi wants all the light.”

