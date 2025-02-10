“I Am Sure That He Will Surpass Me”: Alain Prost Backs Max Verstappen to Win More Than 4 Titles

2024 turned out to be one of the most hard-fought seasons for Max Verstappen as he prevailed despite an ailing RB20 and a staunch title fight from Lando Norris to win his fourth consecutive world championship. This brought him level pegging with the likes of Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel.

In terms of overall championship wins, only the likes of Juan Manuel Fangio (5), Lewis Hamilton (7) and Michael Schumacher (7) stand above him. But the consensus in the paddock is that 2024 could be the last time Verstappen tastes ultimate glory in the sport.

Despite the question marks surrounding Red Bull’s competitiveness in the sport, Prost believes that the 27-year-old still has more titles in him. “He’s a great champion and he’s shown that he’s the best, so being on par with someone of his caliber, I don’t mind,” he told RMC Motori as quoted by F1Maximaal.nl.

Prost was always a tough yet gracious champion, and those qualities reflect even today as the Frenchman is nearing his 70s. Having raced in one of the toughest eras in F1 — in the 1980s and ’90s — Prost would easily downplay Verstappen’s present-day achievements. But perhaps he understands the Dutchman’s talent via his ruthless nature on track.

“In fact, I’m sure he’ll get past me [tally of 4 titles]. He will certainly do that in the coming years,” he added.

Max Verstappen is joining the ranks of the greatest F1 drivers! Overtaking Nigel Mansell, and equalling Alain Prost and Jim Clark on pole positions. #FOS #F1 pic.twitter.com/xVVEnPH0HO — Goodwood FOS (@fosgoodwood) March 3, 2024

With the 2026 regulations reset right around the corner, 2025 seems to be the best for Verstappen to pull one over Prost. This season is going to be the final year of the incumbent ground effect regulations, and if the Bulls can sort out the gremlins on the RB20, the RB21 could become a title-winning car in due course.

Prost compares Verstappen with Niki Lauda

In the past, Verstappen has mostly been compared to three-time world champion, Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian racing icon is regarded as one of the greatest to ever grace the storied rostrum of the sport and his aggressive driving style is often likened to that of the Dutchman’s own approach to racing.

But Prost, who is best remembered for his rivalry with Senna, believes that off the track, the Red Bull driver resembles another former teammate of his — Niki Lauda. “Max, [is] like Lauda,” he said.

“Very direct, there is no doubt about that. When you asked Lauda for his opinion, he always gave an honest and direct answer. Verstappen is a real catch, as the English say, he impresses with what he says,” he concluded.

In terms of championship tallies, though, the 27-year-old stands above both Senna and Lauda. The late Austrian racing ace won three titles across his F1 career — 1975 (Ferrari), 1977 (Ferrari) and 1984 (McLaren).