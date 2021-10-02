“I’m determined to make it happen”– Time running out for Daniel Ricciardo to get done with Cyril Abiteboul’s tattoo

“I’m determined to make it happen”– Time is running out for Daniel Ricciardo to sort out a tattoo for Cyril Abiteboul over a bet.

Daniel Ricciardo placed a bet with Cyril Abiteboul, which challenged the former Renault (erstwhile Alpine) boss to get a tattoo if the Australian managed a podium with them in 2020.

And Ricciardo fulfilled his promise by not getting only one but two podiums, but the purpose of the bet is yet to be fulfilled, as Abiteboul still haven’t got a tattoo, and Ricciardo aims to finish it soon.

“I had an overwhelming number of emails, WhatsApp messages, and all of it, so I did see an email from him,” explained Ricciardo. “There was the topic of tattoos, so I’m still very optimistic we could get this done before the year’s out.”

“Otherwise it’s obviously going to drag on and become old news, so I’m determined to make it happen.”

What will the tattoo have?

The condition in the bet was that Ricciardo would finalize the design of the tattoo design, and he revealed that it would have something, which would make him recall Renault’s first podium since 2011.

“We’ll have to do some thinking now, but probably it will be something to do with me, but I think with a German flavour,” he said. “This is obviously the place we did it. A little tip of the hat to something traditional in Germany as well.”

Alpine, the rebranded version of Renault, has been improving immensely; they even managed to bag a victory in Hungary and are intensely involved in the midfield battle.

However, Abiteboul left the team after stepping down as the team principal at the start of the year. Also, this brought an end to his lengthy partnership with Renault.