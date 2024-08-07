Cyril Abiteboul Advises South Korean Automotive Giant to Avoid Formula 1

The first rumors of Hyundai considering an entry into F1 emerged ahead of the start of the current season. The South Korean Automotive company was reportedly looking to buy its way into the sport, but there was no team up for sale. Whether there was any concrete offer or not, was unknown, but Cyril Abiteboul came out to insist that Hyundai wasn’t ready for F1.

Abiteboul, Hyundai’s Principal of Motorsport, said, “I think Formula 1 is such a world in itself, that to consider Formula 1 other than being a sponsor as we are very authentic in what we do.”

“We don’t want to be a sponsor; if we don’t want to be a sponsor then we need to be in control of the technology, he added.

The ex-Renault Team Principal admitted that Hyundai could consider a future in F1, but that it was a distant dream. 2031, according to him, was a realistic target because that is when the regulations would get revised again (after 2026).

Over the last few years, multiple teams have tried to get into F1, with Audi being the only one to successfully do it.

However, Abiteboul, who knows the sport inside out, understands F1’s intricacies. Aston Martin, for instance, came into F1 in 2021 but is yet to make a big dent in the Championship. Audi meanwhile, reportedly underestimated its F1 project and is currently to cope with its demands.

Why so many teams want to get into F1 in 2026

Technological development is an important aspect for teams in F1. The Research and Development a team undergo eventually trickles down in the street cars made by several manufacturing outfits.

With the 2026 regulations increasing electrical power, teams will look to improve on their existing technology, which is why other companies want a piece of the cake.

About half the power will come from the motors and battery pack. Hence teams will be developing high-density batteries that can hold enough charge, but are super light. This will eventually help reduce the weight of electric cars on the road.

Improving the efficiency of the motors will be another key aspect. Honda and Ford exclusively joined as Power Unit partners for the same reason.

But Formula One Management wants to see what they will be bringing to the grid and won’t approve just for the sake of increasing the number of teams.