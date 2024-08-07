mobile app bar

Cyril Abiteboul Advises South Korean Automotive Giant to Avoid Formula 1

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Cyril Abiteboul Advises South Korean Automotive Giant to Avoid Formula 1

Credits: IMAGO / PanoramiC

The first rumors of Hyundai considering an entry into F1 emerged ahead of the start of the current season. The South Korean Automotive company was reportedly looking to buy its way into the sport, but there was no team up for sale. Whether there was any concrete offer or not, was unknown, but Cyril Abiteboul came out to insist that Hyundai wasn’t ready for F1.

Abiteboul, Hyundai’s Principal of Motorsport, said, “I think Formula 1 is such a world in itself, that to consider Formula 1 other than being a sponsor as we are very authentic in what we do.” 

“We don’t want to be a sponsor; if we don’t want to be a sponsor then we need to be in control of the technology, he added. 

The ex-Renault Team Principal admitted that Hyundai could consider a future in F1, but that it was a distant dream. 2031, according to him, was a realistic target because that is when the regulations would get revised again (after 2026).

Over the last few years, multiple teams have tried to get into F1, with Audi being the only one to successfully do it.

However, Abiteboul, who knows the sport inside out, understands F1’s intricacies. Aston Martin, for instance, came into F1 in 2021 but is yet to make a big dent in the Championship. Audi meanwhile, reportedly underestimated its F1 project and is currently to cope with its demands.

Why so many teams want to get into F1 in 2026

Technological development is an important aspect for teams in F1. The Research and Development a team undergo eventually trickles down in the street cars made by several manufacturing outfits.

With the 2026 regulations increasing electrical power, teams will look to improve on their existing technology, which is why other companies want a piece of the cake.

About half the power will come from the motors and battery pack. Hence teams will be developing high-density batteries that can hold enough charge, but are super light. This will eventually help reduce the weight of electric cars on the road.

Improving the efficiency of the motors will be another key aspect. Honda and Ford exclusively joined as Power Unit partners for the same reason. 

But Formula One Management wants to see what they will be bringing to the grid and won’t approve just for the sake of increasing the number of teams.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these