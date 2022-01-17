“I’m excited to see in 2022 when it is a fresh start”– McLaren boss is hopeful with Daniel Ricciardo’s prospects in 2022 season with his foot established in team

McLaren boss Zak Brown is optimistic about Daniel Ricciardo’s prospects for the 2022 season as he seems to find his foot with the team.

At the start of the 2021 season, Daniel Ricciardo joined McLaren with several aspirations. Even the Woking-based team required him to impact immediately, safeguarding their top position in the midfield.

However, Ricciardo didn’t fare out as well as expected, leading Ferrari to overtake McLaren in the constructors’ championship. Though in between, the Australian race driver had glimpses of brilliance, more was needed from the McLaren pair in 2021.

In 2022, Ferrari CEO Zak Brown claims Ricciardo is expected to have a better season in 2022. “I think when we look back on his time at Renault, it took him a little bit of time to get up to speed.”

“I think coming up against Lando who I think is as fast as anyone in Formula 1, means you always have a teammate who is at the absolute limit of the race car.”

“We have seen a different Daniel in the second part of the season where he is up to speed and he feels much more confident in the car. So I’m excited to see in 2022 when it is a fresh start for everyone.”

McLaren boss claims Daniel Ricciardo never shied away from his problems

Ricciardo was always open about his issues with the team. The 32-year-old driver never kept silent when asked about his poor performances. Instead, he detailed his predicaments.

Daniel Ricciardo 🎙️ “I certainly acknowledge I’ve been in the sport a lot longer [than Norris] but he’s the guy that knows the team.

Daniel Ricciardo 🎙️ "I certainly acknowledge I've been in the sport a lot longer [than Norris] but he's the guy that knows the team.

I was quickly aware – forget the years in the sport – this is the more experienced guy".

“He’s very honest, he’s a pleasure to have in the garage and he has had his challenges and he has had to adapt to our car. I think in Monza he showed what he is capable of and that was a dominating performance and then he has had some struggles.”

