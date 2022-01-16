F1

“I’m sure many fans want”– Daniel Ricciardo feels Ferrari Vs McLaren was a “cool F1 story”

Daniel Ricciardo opines that Ferrari and McLaren's competition for P3 was a "cool story" for F1 as it embarks a resurgence story for both teams.
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
“The best player in the world and LeBron James”: Nuggets Twitter trolls The King posting a photo of Nikola Jokic next to the Lakers superstar
Next Article
"It comes with a lot more pressure"- Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure
F1 Latest News
"It comes with a lot more pressure"- Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure
“It comes with a lot more pressure”- Carlos Sainz reveals that being a Ferrari driver brings up extra pressure

Carlos Sainz joined Ferrari in 2021 and finished the season in the fifth position in…