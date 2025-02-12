“I’m in Bits of It”: Lando Norris Confirms His Appearance on Brad Pitt’s F1 Movie

F1 drivers appearing in Hollywood movies is no common sight by any means. But what if the subject of the movie involves on-track action that features actual drivers? That is exactly what Brad Pitt’s upcoming movie ‘F1’ brings to the table.

In the bid to ensure authenticity, the Hollywood film will feature actual racing, edited through CGI to fit the story’s narrative.

Thanks to this commitment to authenticity, most F1 drivers from the 2024 grid will feature in the movie. Among those is the McLaren F1 team’s Lando Norris.

The Briton recently confirmed his appearance in the movie, albeit his screen time will be restricted to bits and pieces.

“I think I’m in bits of it,” Norris revealed on This Morning show. “I’ll play those little scenes in the background and you might see me here or there,” he added.

The 2024 runner-up, however, admitted he wasn’t cut out for Hollywood. He was glad to carry out his duties as a driver. Despite that, he loved being part of the entire process that went into the making of the movie.

“I’m definitely not Hollywood. I definitely want to stay out of Hollywood. I just like driving my car and going home in a way. But it’s amazing to work alongside some of the guys last year, to be behind the scenes and see the cameras and all of this. It’s nice to be a part of it,” said Norris.

The Lewis Hamilton-produced movie had multiple on-track filming locations. Most of that took place ahead of an actual F1 race to make sure they filmed with actual spectators in the background.

The movie also takes footage from actual races with reports claiming that the Alpine F1 team’s cars were edited to resemble APX GP’s, the fictional F1 team Brad Pitt’s character Sonny Hayes drives for.

Norris has no clue what the movie is about

Despite being in the movie, albeit in bits, Norris has no idea what the film’s story is about. He cherished being a part of it and observing the filming process. Now, like most F1 fans, he too is excited to find out what the story is about.

“I’m also excited to see what a Formula One movie is and what it’s going to be about. And seeing how it’s all got made over the last few years has been pretty special. So yeah, it’s been nice to be part of it,” Norris admitted.

The movie dropped its second trailer earlier this week on February 9. There is expected to be a third and final trailer with a duration between 90 to 120 seconds. Warner Bros. revealed that the film will release internationally on June 25, 2025, and in North America on June 27, 2025.