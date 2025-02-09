David Coulthard Labels Charles Leclerc as the Most ‘Good Looking’ Driver on the Grid

There are several good-looking drivers on the current F1 grid but none perhaps stand out as much as Charles Leclerc. Those are the thoughts of American actress Kristen Bell, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and now even former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Bell was one of the first to praise the Monegasque for his looks when she appeared on The Ellen Show in 2023. Referring to Leclerc as someone who has a “face”, she gave an anecdote of the race when she cheekily attempted to give the Ferrari driver her phone number.

“I just wanted to get a visual on Leclerc, see what was happening over there,” said Bell. “And I walk over, and whisper to Dax (her husband), ‘Hey you don’t have a piece of paper with my phone number on it, do you’”.

Meanwhile, Horner explained how his daughter would love to see Red Bull sign Leclerc when asked in an interview who he felt was the best-looking driver on the grid. And now it seems that Coulthard agrees with them.

“Charles Leclerc,” was Coulthard’s immediate reply when asked this question. Leclerc’s good looks are perhaps also the reason why several companies such as Puma, Giorgio Armani, Ray-Ban, and Bang & Olufsen have signed him as their brand ambassador.

Extremely happy to announce that I am now a brand ambassador of Giorgio Armani and its Made to Measure Line.

Fashion together with music and motorsport have always been my passions, and to be representing such an iconic brand from now on is a huge honor. @giorgioarmani pic.twitter.com/YQKUqaTgJZ — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 18, 2020

Now, with Ferrari also signing Lewis Hamilton, they probably have the most popular driver pairing in the paddock. With over 39 million followers, Hamilton is definitely the most popular driver on the current grid. Leclerc, although, has less than half of the Briton’s followers, is still one of the most followed drivers at present.

While looks and popularity are cosmetic aspects that don’t define a driver’s racing caliber, anyone would easily snap up Leclerc if he came on the market, as he has both: the talent and the looks.