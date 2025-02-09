mobile app bar

David Coulthard Labels Charles Leclerc as the Most ‘Good Looking’ Driver on the Grid

Vidit Dhawan
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
16 Charles Leclerc MCO, Scuderia Ferrari , David Coulthard GBR , F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

16 Charles Leclerc MCO, Scuderia Ferrari , David Coulthard GBR , F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 26, 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

There are several good-looking drivers on the current F1 grid but none perhaps stand out as much as Charles Leclerc. Those are the thoughts of American actress Kristen Bell, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, and now even former F1 driver David Coulthard.

Bell was one of the first to praise the Monegasque for his looks when she appeared on The Ellen Show in 2023. Referring to Leclerc as someone who has a “face”, she gave an anecdote of the race when she cheekily attempted to give the Ferrari driver her phone number.

“I just wanted to get a visual on Leclerc, see what was happening over there,” said Bell. “And I walk over, and whisper to Dax (her husband), ‘Hey you don’t have a piece of paper with my phone number on it, do you’”.

Meanwhile, Horner explained how his daughter would love to see Red Bull sign Leclerc when asked in an interview who he felt was the best-looking driver on the grid. And now it seems that Coulthard agrees with them.

“Charles Leclerc,” was Coulthard’s immediate reply when asked this question. Leclerc’s good looks are perhaps also the reason why several companies such as Puma, Giorgio Armani, Ray-Ban, and Bang & Olufsen have signed him as their brand ambassador.

Now, with Ferrari also signing Lewis Hamilton, they probably have the most popular driver pairing in the paddock. With over 39 million followers, Hamilton is definitely the most popular driver on the current grid. Leclerc, although, has less than half of the Briton’s followers, is still one of the most followed drivers at present.

While looks and popularity are cosmetic aspects that don’t define a driver’s racing caliber, anyone would easily snap up Leclerc if he came on the market, as he has both: the talent and the looks.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Vidit Dhawan

Vidit Dhawan

x-icon

Vidit Dhawan, a Formula 1 Editor at The SportsRush, is intrinsically connected with everything around the sport — from the engine roar, the cacophony on the grandstands to the action. He fell in love with F1 during the inaugural Indian GP in 2011. After more than a decade of deep engagement with the sport, Vidit insists he will remain a lifelong fan of Fernando Alonso, and sees the future of F1 in Charles Leclerc. A sports fanatic from childhood, he discovered his passion for writing while pursuing a bachelor's degree in international and global studies. Vidit has written over 1,700 articles, ranging from news reports to opinions. He thrives covering live action, and loves to dig into the contrasting personalities in the F1 bandwagon and narrate their journey in life as well as the sport. Vidit also follows tennis and football, enjoys playing as well as coaching chess.

Share this article

Don’t miss these