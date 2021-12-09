“I’m just treated differently than other drivers” – Max Verstappen admits relationship with Lewis Hamilton at an all-time low

“I’m just treated differently than other drivers” – Max Verstappen speaks out on his relationship with Lewis Hamilton and the judgements going against his way.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are locked in an incredible battle for the world championship this decade. This has also led to their relationship souring, with clashes both on the track and verbal duels off it.

Verstappen acknowledges this, when asked to describe the relationship ‘progress’ from before the season to now, and if there has been change.

“Yep. Very much. And not in a positive way.”

Christian Horner interview: ‘Max Verstappen will not resort to crash tactics – he’s a better driver than Lewis Hamilton’ – The Times https://t.co/gWHefoCDOX pic.twitter.com/5pXjzphEwn — SPORTARUCE™ (@sportaruce) December 9, 2021

Max Verstappen being treated unfairly?

The Red Bull star was given a double-time penalty for apparent offences on Lewis Hamilton during the penultimate Saudi Arabian GP. He has been the subject of many more such penalties over the course of the season, which led former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone to suggest he is being treated unfairly.

Verstappen, on his part, believes he is being treated unfairly when compared to fellow drivers in the paddock. He and his fans would be hoping such poor decision-making by the race stewards doesn’t jeopardise his race in Abu Dhabi and scupper his chances of winning the world title.

“Well, clearly he feels something is not right. I don’t experience bullying, but I think what is going on of course is not correct.

“At the end of the day, criticism that’s always there. But I think for myself, what is unfair is I’m just treated differently than other drivers.

“Clearly other drivers can get away with it and I can’t, and that’s a bit of a problem.”

