“We’re going to race each other respectfully” – George Russell confident he will get along with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, unlike Nico Rosberg

“We’re going to race each other respectfully” – George Russell is confident he will form good team chemistry with Lewis Hamilton in their quest to help Mercedes win the constructors championship.

George Russell has been assured by Mercedes that he will be given equal status to Lewis Hamilton. This bodes well for the ambitious young driver, as long as he gets along with Hamilton on track, something he is confident about.

This is something Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton did, helping Mercedes to win the title every season. On the flip side, Nico Rosberg and Hamilton fell out, leading to a divide and tension within the Mercedes garage.

Mercedes are always respectful in that regard to give both drivers the best opportunity.

“Throughout my junior careers there were a number of drivers that I was very close with on pace and very often very close with on-track. But there’s no reason why there would be any falling-outs or anything.

“I’m sure we’re going to race each other respectfully but hard as well at the same time, as Lewis and Valtteri have over the past five years.

“Mercedes have had clear experience of a poor dynamic in the team [Rosberg vs Hamilton] and they’ve made it absolutely clear that they don’t want on a repeat. On a personal level as well I don’t want that either.

“I think it’s so important for team mates to work together to push the team. Next year it’s a new car, there’s no guarantees who’s going to have the fastest car so I guess it’s our job as drivers to push that forward.

“I’d say as well Lewis and I are at very different stages in our career which I think also helps. I have a huge amount of respect for him I think being so much younger and looking up to him as a young karting driver changes that dynamic a lot too so I don’t see there being any issues at all.”

