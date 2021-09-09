F1

“We’re going to race each other respectfully” – George Russell confident he will get along with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, unlike Nico Rosberg

"We’re going to race each other respectfully" - George Russell confident he will get along with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes, unlike Nico Rosberg
Subham Jindal

A Red - be it Manchester United or Ferrari. Hails from the hills of Kalimpong, Darjeeling. Aspiring to become a respected Sports Management professional.

Previous Article
Measuring Rohit Sharma's meteoric rise in Test cricket
Next Article
"They're not asking Ben Simmons to cut grass or cuddle their kids!": Charles Barkley admits feeling second-hand embarrassment for Sixers star on Big Podcast with Shaq
Latest Posts